Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League about more than just hoops

| By

It began in the summer of 2015 and returns on June 21 at Eureka Park in northwest Roanoke – the Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League for youths between 11 and 18 years old. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. teamed up with the Roanoke Parks & Recreation department to get it off the ground. Live in-studio this morning, Lea said the summer league has always been about more than basketball. Hear the complete interview on this link: