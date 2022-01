UPDATE: Police have left the scene of River Ridge Dermatology

UPDATE: Sources tell WFIR News that there is no longer a police presence at the intersection of Carolina Avenue and McClanahan Street in South Roanoke.

Posted at 10:00 am: Sources tell WFIR News there is a police presence at River Ridge Dermatology at the intersection of Carolina Avenue and McClanahan Street in South Roanoke City. We are told a police negotiator is at the scene. We will provide more details when they become available.