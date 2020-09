Jaunt for Justice 5K fundraiser will be held in person and virtually

| By

The Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association is staging its first Jaunt for Justice 5K on Saturday, October 3rd and they are planning to have people participate in person and virtually. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has the story:

9-28 Jaunt for Justice Wrap

For more information about the event, click here. To register for the 5K run/walk, click here.