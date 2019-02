IT expert: New Samsung folding phone is likely look into future

| By

The release of phones with folding screens — like yesterday’s unveiling of the Samsung Fold — is considered by some to be the next step in the evolution of smart phones. It may too expensive for many people to consider one now, but a local IT expert believes it will become cheaper and very common in the future. WFIR’s Ian Price has the story:

