SALEM, Va. (WFIR) — Integer, a global manufacturer of medical device components, has announced plans to expand its operations in the City of Salem—an announcement made within the hour by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The expansion includes the leasing of a new 13,000-square-foot facility to increase production of catheter components for the company’s cardio and vascular segment. Integer expects the investment will create 83 new jobs over the next five years.

“Integer’s decision to expand in Salem demonstrates Virginia’s ability to compete and win in the advanced manufacturing sector,” Youngkin said in a statement. “For three decades, Integer has found success in the Commonwealth, and this significant investment further strengthens Virginia’s growing medical device manufacturing industry.”

The company, which has maintained a presence in Salem for more than 30 years, manufactures components for medical devices such as catheters, stents, guidewires, and pacemakers. The new site at 200 S. Yorkshire Street will allow Integer to expand production capacity while preserving space for growth at its existing Salem locations.

Local and state leaders say the investment highlights regional workforce strengths.

“This substantial investment in Salem will boost economic development locally and create 83 new jobs in the valley,” said Salem Mayor Renée Turk.

Integer President and CEO Joseph Dziedzic said the company’s expansion is a response to increased demand and reflects positively on the local workforce.

“Our planned investment in this new facility is a testament to the great work the local team is doing, which is creating increased customer demand in growing markets that are addressing unmet patient needs,” Dziedzic said in a statement.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Salem and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project. The state has committed a $350,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and a $500,000 performance-based grant through the Virginia Investment Performance Grant Program to support the expansion.

Workforce training assistance will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, which offers customized recruitment and training at no cost to qualifying companies.

Integer is currently hiring in the region. More information is available at integercareersvirginia.net.