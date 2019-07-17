Inmate walks away from work detail; freedom lasts just over 2 hours

A Roanoke County inmate who walked away from an outside work detail late this morning on Hollins Road was apprehended without incident about two hours later just inside the Roanoke City limits. Local residents had been asked to shelter in place. 34 year old David McFall is serving time for armed robbery. Three Roanoke County Fire and Rescue drones helped conducted the search.

