In Depth: “Ukraine Lives” composed by Boones Mill resident

At the start of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra season finale for its classical music series late last month, an original, 2-minute composition called “Ukraine Lives,” was played for the Berglund Center audience. David Stewart Wiley talks more about that with WFIR’s Gene Marrano, “In Depth.”

Hear the complete, 2 minute composition Ukraine Lives by Jerry Margolis: