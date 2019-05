Hustle for the Homeless supports “mobile ministry”

| By

A local outreach effort to connect with Roanoke’s homeless population – out on the streets where THEY are – is in its second year of operation, as is a 5K footrace that helps fund it. More on Saturday’s “Hustle for the Homeless” from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

5-13 Hustle Wrap#2-WEB