Homicide on Yellow Mountain Road early this morning

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On January 10, 2022 at approximately 1:30 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised Roanoke Police Officers of a suspicious call with injuries in the 3500 block of Yellow Mountain Road SE. Responding officers located an adult female lying outside of a residence. The woman was unresponsive and appeared to be injured. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the woman deceased on scene. The victim’s identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation. Further details on this investigation are limited at

this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.