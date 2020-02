Hollins University names new President

The 13th president of Hollins University will be Mary Dana Hinton, currently the president at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota. Effective August 1, Hinton will succeed interim president Nancy Gray at Hollins, who stepped back into that role after Pareena Lawrence resigned last June. “St. Ben’s” has been ranked as a top 100 Liberal Arts School by U.S. News and World Report.