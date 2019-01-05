High wind warning for region

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect until 7 PM EST this evening. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Timing...Mainly through this morning into the mid-afternoon. * Impacts...Some downed trees and power lines possible. Difficult driving conditions at higher elevations, through mountain passes, and on north-south oriented roadways. * Locations...Along and near the Blue Ridge from near Galax/Hillsville to Roanoke, to Buchanan/Arcadia. * Hazards...Very strong and gusty northwest winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph are likely to cause power outages...fallen trees... property damage...and dangerous driving conditions for high profile vehicles. Move unfastened items...such as garbage cans and deck furniture...indoors.