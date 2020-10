High School sports could return soon

An amendment to an executive order signed by Governor Northam yesterday will allow recreational sports including high school basketball to resume this winter. The total number of attendees at any sporting venue cannot exceed 50 percent capacity or 250 persons and races with up to 1000 runners must start in groups of 250 or less. The VHSL says Winter sports may now begin practices on December 7th and begin playing games starting December 21st, under a revised format approved in September.