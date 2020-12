Health District Director says no significant flu activity right now

The near-Southwest Region that includes the Roanoke Valley continues to be in the “High Burden-Substantial Activity” category when it comes to COVID-19 infection rates. Almost 1500 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past week or are “probable” in the local health districts. Dr. Cynthia Morrow is with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts – what has not been a major health factor to date she says is the flu:

