RoCo schools rescind mask-optional motion – for now

| By

The Roanoke County School Board voted in a special session today to rescind a motion just passed on Tuesday – to make mask wearing in the county public school system optional. Right now it is a state law – at least until Glenn Youngkin takes office on January 15th. The school board was advised it could be in legal jeopardy by rescinding the mandatory mask requirement before – and if – SB 1303 is struck down by the new Youngkin administration,as promised by the incoming governor during his campaign for office. Brent Hudson represents the Catawba District: