Grandin Co-lab tenant moves and expands workforce

Call it a textbook case for the Grandin Co-Lab: the Roanoke branch of a Raleigh-based consulting company that began at the Co-Lab in 2017 with three employees cut the ribbon this morning on a new office located in downtown Roanoke – with 26 on staff. CTS provides remote technology development and management services to clients worldwide. Roanoke was selected as a new location in part for the number of local colleges that could supply graduates with the skills needed for company growth. Jeff Graffeo is the Roanoke office leader for Clarkston Technology Solutions:

