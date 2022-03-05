Governor outlines budget priorities in letter

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin [yesterday] sent the following letter to the General Assembly Budget conferees, Delegate Barry D. Knight and Senator Janet D. Howell, outlining his final budget priorities that will help address priorities that are beneficial for all Virginians.

“As you begin your conference deliberations, I urge you to consider the unprecedented financial position of the Commonwealth and the unique opportunity that this creates for all of us to accomplish many important goals at the same time. The opportunity to address so many of our shared priorities, including significant tax relief, in this timeframe is extraordinary and we will be able to do so while not only maintaining, but also strengthening the Commonwealth’s triple A credit rating through sustainable structural balance and a fortress balance sheet,” wrote Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Governor Youngkin’s priorities include: