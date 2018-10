Goodwill rolls out mentoring program in Rocky Mount

| By

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has rolled out a new mentoring program in Rocky Mount, for at-risk juveniles between 12 and 17 that have had brushes with the law. Goodwill is looking for 40 mentors and will gear up for a January launch. The “evidence-based” mentoring model is borrowed from a Big Brothers Big Sisters approach. A $475,000 grant will provide services for 105 youth over the next three years. Stephanie Hoer is the senior director of program services.

10-31 Goodwill#1-WEB