Goodlatte welcomes chance to question Strzok

Roanoke Congressman Bob Goodlatte says it’s about time a prominent FBI agent is agreeing to testify before the House Judiciary Committee that he chairs. Congressional Republicans say e-mails Peter Strzok sent to another agent show extreme bias in the FBI’s handling of both the Hillary Clinton e-mail server investigation, and that into alleged collusion between Russian and the Trump campaign.WFIR Intern Reporter Brandon Wells has more:

6-18 Goodlatte Wrap1-WEB