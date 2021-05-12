GO Va says airport service in the region still an obstacle to growth

The GO Virginia economic development initiative that is a public-private partnership continued its regional meeting tour today in Region 2 – covering much of southwest and central Virginia – via Zoom. The need for a better skilled workforce, broadband and other infrastructure needs and the lack of sufficient affordable child care were seen as current challenges to economic growth. The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is hosting the GO Virginia “Blueprint 2030” regional meeting tour. Ray Smoot is the Region 2 chair; he says air travel accessibility also remains an obstacle to growth.