General Assembly begins work amid big changes in Richmond power structure

| By

The Virginia General Assembly opens its 2022 session later today in Richmond with major changes in place that will affect what does and does not get passed this year — and how it all impacts you. The biggest change comes courtesy of the November elections, when Virginians elected Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor and gave Republicans control over the House of Delegates. WFIR’s Evan Jones takes a look ahead: