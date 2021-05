Gassing up may cost more in short term after Colonial Pipeline hack

| By

The good news – there is no shortage of gasoline on the East Coast – the bad news is that the Colonial Pipeline that delivers almost half of that fuel to the East Coast may not flow again until the end of this week after being hacked by an eastern European group. Gas is up three cents a gallon in Virginia over the past week to an average of $2.76 per gallon. Last year at this time it was more than a dollar cheaper per gallon on average. Morgan Dean is a spokesperson for Triple A mid-Atlantic: