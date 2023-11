Gas station chain drops price of Unleaded 88 gas this week

| By

Sheetz is celebrating Thanksgiving week by reducing the price of its Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 at all locations that carry this fuel in several states including Virginia. The company says Unleaded 88 has been approved by the EPA for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks, and SUVs. Sheetz says Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.