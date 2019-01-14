Freezing fog & drizzle, flurries, refreezing roads all possible tonight

From the National Weather Service: Refreezing of ice along with spotty freezing drizzle or flurries tonight. With temperatures falling back below freezing tonight, slick spots will likely redevelop on area roads as refreezing of any melted ice occurs. This especially along secondary and untreated roadways as well as bridges and overpasses. In addition spotty light freezing drizzle or flurries along with areas of freezing fog could also affect spots across the mountains, primarily across southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. However little added accumulation of ice or snow is expected. Motorists should remain alert for slick spots including areas of fog, especially if traveling across the region overnight.