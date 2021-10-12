Fralin Biomedical Research Institute finally cuts ribbon

A COVID-delayed ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion addition took place today in Roanoke – one year after the building actually opened.

The 139,000 sq ft. Research Institute addition is occupied by six Fralin Biomedical Research Institute faculty-led teams, studying cardiovascular disease, cancer, and neurological disorders. The $90 million expansion also has space to an accommodate another 400-plus Virginia Tech researchers, students, and staff – bringing its total population to around one-thousand. Dr. Michael Friedlander is executive director of the FBRI: