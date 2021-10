Dawgs ready to roll again on Friday night

| By

It will have been more than 600 days since their last game when the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hit the Berglund Center ice on Friday night for the season home opener. Head coach Dan Bremner said today he gets “goose bumps” just thinking about it. The Dawgs open against Fayetteville on Friday. Bremner is live in-studio with us tomorrow morning at 8:45 for a season preview.