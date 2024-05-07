Four Truths is new residential recovery center in NW Roanoke

Today is “National Fentanyl Awareness Day,” and in Northwest Roanoke on Staunton Avenue that meant a ribbon cutting. Four Truths Recovery is a residential program for those striving to overcome addiction. The non-profit has opened the first of what it says will be several homes like this, which has beds for 8 men in recovery that will also receive help with finding employment, health care and overcoming transportation issues. Another location for women battling addiction – and their children – could open this Fall. Four Truths co-founder Christine Wright led Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin on a tour of the center after a ribbon cutting. Youngkin’s “It Only Takes One,” concerning fentanyl overdoses has been a focus for her this year.

James McMahan is the co-founder and director of operations for the new recovery center. As for locating it in northwest Roanoke, inside a leased and renovated residential property: