Four days after the flood, part of Roanoke River Greenway remains closed

| By

Part of the Roanoke River Greenway remains closed, four days after the river reached its high point. Crews are still removing trees, large debris and mud from the low-water bridges between Wasena Park and Franklin Road. But most of the greenway is open again in Roanoke, as are all its sections in Salem.WFIR’s Evan Jones has the latest:

09-21 Greenway Repairs Wrap2-WEB