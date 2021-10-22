Former Hokie gives back to Ronald McDonald House

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman – and former Virginia Tech Hokie – Christian Darrisaw took advantage of a bye week for his NFL team and returned to the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia to deliver a personal check for $10,000 today. Last year Darrisaw became an Ambassador for Ronald McDonald House, which provides temporary living spaces for those in the valley while a child receives medical care. Ronald McDonald House is also seeking donated supplies as it reopens in phases after being shuttered last year during the height of the pandemic.