Food bank, cancer treatment facilities team up

| By

Carilion Clinic, Blue Ridge Cancer Care and Feeding Southwest Virginia have teamed up to open a clinic-based food pantry, dedicated to serving patients undergoing treatment. It will be located at Carilion’s Cancer Center on South Jefferson. The Feeding Southwest Virginia food-bank based in Salem will keep pantry shelves stocked at the Carilion Clinic Cancer Center, with items chosen by a Carilion Oncology Dietician. Blue Ridge Cancer Care has pledged funding to help support the pantry. Feeding Southwest Virginia President and CEO Pamela Irvine: