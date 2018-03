Foghat will headline Festival in the Park this May

The 50th annual Festival In the Park invites you to take a “Slow Ride” this May – announcing the venerable band “Foghat” as the headliner music event on May 26. Festival president Skip Brown made that announcement this morning. Brown says Foghat appeals to several generations – the younger crowd has made the band’s Slow Ride a popular choice on the game Guitar Hero 3. He also says Festival in the Park will expand beyond Elmwood Park this year to some of the surrounding streets.

