Flood Watch issued for parts of Roanoke region

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In Virginia, Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Patrick and Roanoke.

* From late tonight through Thursday evening

* Heavy rain is expected to fall over the southern Appalachian Mountains during the next two days. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with local amounts up to 5 inches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.