Flood Watch: heavy rains may bring high water

| By

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING… The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of southwest Virginia and west central Virginia, including the following areas, in southwest Virginia, Bland, Craig, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In west central Virginia, Botetourt and Roanoke.

* From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning

* Runoff from additional heavy rain may cause flash flooding late Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning.

* Quick flooding of creeks, streams, and other low lying areas possible. Downed trees thanks to saturated root systems. Possible mudslides in steep terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.