Flash Flood Warning issued for Roanoke, Salem

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flash Flood Warning for The City of Roanoke and The City of Salem until 11:00 PM EDT Thursday. At 10:57 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Up to an inch of rain has fallen in portions of the warned area since yesterday. Additional heavy rainfall is expected to continue into the afternoon as the outer circulation of Tropical Storm Michael encounters a cold front that is approaching from the west. Flash flooding is expected to be possible well into the afternoon. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.