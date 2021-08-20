First Virginia gun buyback event tomorrow in Roanoke

Virginia’s first gun buyback event is tomorrow in Roanoke. WFIR’s Ian Price has details:

Roanoke NAACP Chapter President Brenda Hale helped organize the event. She says the “Groceries Not Guns” event tomorrow in Roanoke is an effort to get unused guns out of homes before they fall into the wrong hands. Hale cited several recent local shootings that she says could have been avoided.

You can hear our full interview with organizers Catherine Koebel and Brenda Hale this morning about the “Groceries Not Guns” event below.