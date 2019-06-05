First there was Art by Bus – now its Art by Bike

The Ride Solutions Zagster program is adding a decorative twist to the valley’s bikeshare system. The city’s Arts Commission has partnered with Ride Solutions in bringing 15 handcrafted artworks to be displayed on the bikeshare baskets. The new basket covers were designed by students in local after school programs. Ride Solutions is encouraging users to share their experiences with the newly-decorated bicyles using the hashtag #ArtByBike on Twitter and Instagram. Prizes will be given randomly to bikeshare users throughout the month. Jeremy Holmes is with Ride Solutions:

Outdoor Art-WEB