First Lady Pam Northam teaches students in Roanoke today

| By

Its “Teacher Appreciation Week” and Virginia First Lady Pam Northam – an elementary school science teacher in the past – was at Monterey Elementary School in Roanoke today to meet with students. Northam also read to a third grade class and showed them how to make “slime” – while she talked about “long chain polymers.” All week long cabinet officials and others in the Northam administration will be out on the road teaching classes. The Governor himself will teach neuroscience to A-P high school students on Thursday.

5-8 Pam Northam#1-WEB