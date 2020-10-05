First-ever Roanoke Pregnancy and Postpartum resource summit on October 17th

| By

About a year ago we introduced Huddle Up Moms to our listening audience when several founding members of the Roanoke-based support group were live in-studio. This morning “HUM” was back with an update and news about an upcoming virtual summit on October 17. Dr Jacklyn Nunziato, a Carilion OB-GYN physician and Kim Whiter, HUM’s Director of Fundraising & Development/business owner/college faculty development specialist/mother of two joined us again this morning by phone. Hear the full length conversation below:

HUM Live