Firefighters from two counties battle Elliston-area house fire

Firefighters from Montgomery and Roanoke County have been summoned to battle an Elliston-area house fire. Several callers to 911 dispatchers report seeing flames coming from the home on Saddlesore Lane, a dead-end roadway off Bradshaw Road. Later dispatches indicate the house is fully-involved in flames. There are no further details yet available.