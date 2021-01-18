Fire, explosion in NE Roanoke tonight

(from Roanoke Fire-EMS) At 6:46pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to 2500 block of Larchwood St NE for a fire. Units arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a residential structure. Shortly after arrival a small explosion occurred blowing out the windows of the structure. The fire was marked under control within 15 minutes of being dispatched. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(WSLS-10 reports one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital as the result of this fire and then an explosion. No confirmation from Roanoke Fire-EMS as of 10pm)