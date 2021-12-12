Fatal stabbing in Montgomery County

| By

(news release) On Saturday, December 11, 2021, shortly after 3pm, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to Roman Drive, located in the Blacksburg area of the county. When deputies arrived, they located a male victim who had been stabbed. Blacksburg Rescue responded and attempted to resuscitate the victim, Robert Custer, but he died of his wounds. Also at the scene deputies located a suspect, identified as Adam Nunnally. The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division processed the scene and Nunnally was interviewed. After consulting with the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Nunnally was charged with second degree murder and was taken to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held without bond.