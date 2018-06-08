UPDATE: Fatal Burrell Street shooting victim identified

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Michael D. Jackson of Roanoke.

There was a fatal shooting overnight in Northwest Roanoke. Police say shortly after a midnight an officer located a black man with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Burrell Street. Authorities say it appears the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation at the nearby LT Store. No arrest has been made at this time.

From Roanoke City Police 06/08/18: On June 8, 2018 around midnight a Roanoke Police Officer while patrolling in the 300 block Orange Avenue NW area heard a gunshot in the vicinity. As the officer was responding, it was reported that there was a subject in the 1600 Block Burrell Avenue that had been shot.

Located in the parking lot of the LT Store was an adult black male with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire and EMS responded and transported the male to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 12:40 am.

At this point in the investigation, it appears that the victim and two black males began a verbal altercation inside the store and the confrontation continued to the parking lot. Detectives and Forensics Investigators are collecting evidence and conducting interviews. It is unknown if there is a relationship between the victim and the two black males. No arrest have been made at this time. Identification of the victim will be made after notifications have been made.