Fatal crash yesterday morning in Franklin County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday, (June 26), at 6:20 a.m. on Old Franklin Turnpike, east of Novelty Road in Franklin County. A 1998 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling east on Old Franklin Turnpike when the vehicle crossed the center-line and struck a 2021 Hyundai Sonata which was traveling west on Old Franklin Turnpike.

Ashley N. Hodges, 38, of Union Hall, Va. drove the Chevrolet. Mrs. Hodges was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and was flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Kyle J. Simino, 22, of Wirtz, Va. Mr. Simino was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene. Charges are currently pending.