Fatal Crash in Pittsylvania County

(VSP News Release) PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper W.W. McCraw is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (Jan 31) at 2:34 a.m. on Route 41 just north of Route 750 in Pittsylvania County. A 1996 Mazda MX-6 was traveling south on Route 41, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The Mazda was driven by Jacob T. Snead, 22, of Ringold, Va. Mr. Snead was wearing his seatbelt and was injured. Mr. Snead was transported to a local hospital. The passenger, Daniel Foster Adams, 24, of Vernon Hill, Va. died at the scene.