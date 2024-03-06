Fatal crash on I-81 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday, (Mar 5) at 9:09 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound at the 173.8 mile-marker, one and six tenths of a mile south of High Bridge Church Road in Botetourt County.

A 2023 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling north when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Warner Scott Baker, 51, of Pearisburg, Va. Mr. Baker was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.