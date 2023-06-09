Fatal crash in Bedford County

(from VSP) Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred today (Jun 9) at 7:05 a.m. on Perrowville Road, one tenth of a mile north of Farmington Drive in Bedford County. A 2020 Jeep Cherokee was travelling north on Perrowville Road when it is believed the driver had a medical emergency before the crash occurred. The driver of the Jeep was identified as William Davis Canfield, 56, of Forest, Va. Mr. Canfield was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.