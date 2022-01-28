Fatal accident today involving Henry County school bus

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a Henry County school bus, that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Jan 28), at 6:53 a.m. on Preston Road, near Meadowood Trail in Henry County. A 2011 Bluebird School Bus pulled out of a driveway making a left turn onto Preston Road and was struck by a 2018 Kia Optima. The School Bus was driven by Thomas E. Dillon, Jr., 71, of Martinsville, Va. Mr. Dillon was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. There were no students on the bus.

The driver of the Kia was identified as Michael Scott Dunkley, 51, also of Martinsville, Va. Mr. Dunkley was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Speed was a factor in the crash.