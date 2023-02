Family offers reward, asks for help finding missing Salem man

Family members of John Krippendorf of Salem say they have reported him missing and request the public’s help in finding him. The family has announced a $1,000 reward for information about Krippendorf’s whereabouts after he checked himself out of LewisGale Medical Center more than two weeks ago. A phone number to contact his sister can be found on our website. Mary Keene of Roanoke County is his sister. Call her at (540) 588-0701 with any information.