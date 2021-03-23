Family of four displaced by Roanoke County house fire

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 5:05p.m., on Monday, March 22, 2021 to the 6100block of Carolina Trail, in the North County area, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Station 1(North County)found heavy fire and smoke showing from the garage and rear of a two-story house. Two adults and two juveniles reside in the home but were not thereat the time of the fire. One dog and one cat were able to escape the fire. The fire was knocked down in about twenty minutes and marked fully under control after 45 minutes from the time of the call. The family of 4will be displaced. We appreciate the help of Roanoke Fire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating and will provide a damage estimate.