Fallon Park Elementary breaks ground on replacement facility

A ceremonial groundbreaking today for the new Fallon Park Elementary School in southeast Roanoke. The 21 million dollar project will be built in three phases and wrapped around the existing school. Only the gym and a re-purposed cafeteria will remain from the current facility. Phase One is scheduled for completion this December and the entire build is expected to be finished by the summer of 2020. Nikki Mitchum is the principal at Fallon Park:

2-28 Fallon Park#1-WEB