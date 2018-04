eXperience Conference includes relaunch of YP efforts in Botetourt County

| By

As major employers move in, Botetourt County is rekindling efforts to attract and retain young professionals. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

4-12 YP Wrap#1-WEB

click below to hear a full length conversation from eXperience conference May 3-4 this year:

eXperience YP Conference 2018